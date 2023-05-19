Tim Burgess leads tributes to legendary late Smiths bassist Andy Rourke

Tributes have poured in for late Smiths bassist Andy Rourke.The seminal musician has passed away at the age of 59, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.His former bandmate Johnny Marr announced the sad news on Friday (19.05.23), writing: "It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer."Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans."We request privacy at this sad time."Since the news broke, there's been a huge outpouring of love for Andy.Tim Burgess of The Charlatans remembered Andy as hugely inspirational as a bassist, and also for organising the star-studded Manchester V Cancer charity concert in 2006.He wrote: "Such sad sad news about Andy Rourke - He was an inspirational musician with a style that made so many of us pick up a bass guitar; and the driving force for Manchester Versus Cancer. Our thoughts are with everyone who knew him. Travel well x."Suede bassist Mat Osman tweeted: "Aw man. RIP Andy Rourke. A total one-off - a rare bassist whose sound you could recognise straight away."I remember so clearly playing that Barbarism break over and over, trying to learn the riff, and marvelling at this steely funk driving the track along."The Smiths' producer Stephen Street wrote: "Andy was a superb musician and a lovely guy. I send my deepest condolences and thoughts to his friends and family. RIP."Johnny formed the 'This Charming Man' group with frontman Morrissey in 1982, and the former's childhood friend Andy joined after their first concert.Andy's signature style was at the beating heart of the legendary Manchester band's melodic back catalogue that has gone on to inspire the likes of The Killers and The 1975.Amongst many other musical escapades Andy Rourke formed Blitz Vega alongside frontman and guitarist Kav Sandhu of the Happy Mondays.Music News last interviewed Andy Rourke at Nambucca, North London on April 24th 2019 prior to their first performance as Blitz Vega. See the full interview below.