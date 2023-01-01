Garth Brooks recalls bumping into Steven Tyler in stadium showers

Garth Brooks has recalled bumping into Steven Tyler in the showers at a stadium in New York.



During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the country singer-songwriter told a hilarious story of the time he ran into the Aerosmith frontman in the showers at the old Shea Stadium before a show.



While Kelly and Garth were discussing Aerosmith, he casually revealed that he once showered with the Dream On singer, to which the talk show host dramatically stopped the conversation and responded, "Did you just say 'I showered with him'?"



The 61-year-old comedically explained, "I'm in there showering and getting ready for the show and I had soap in my eyes, and I look round and there's Steven Tyler, he's showering too."



Garth then asked, "How many people get to say that?"



Kelly amusingly responded, "Well, who knows? Who knows, he's rock and roll."



Garth did not specify when the encounter took place, however, the stadium was knocked down in 2009.