Miley Cyrus addresses rumour she wrote Flowers about Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus has addressed a rumour that she wrote Flowers about Liam Hemsworth.

While speaking to British Vogue for an interview published on Thursday, the Flowers singer discussed speculation surrounding her January 2023 hit. After she dropped the song, reports arose that she wrote it about her ex-husband, the Most Dangerous Game star.

“I never need to be a master at the craft of tricking an audience,” Miley told the outlet of the rumour. “It will set itself on fire all by itself.”

Liam and Miley were first engaged in May 2012, and called off their engagement in September 2013. In March 2016, the pair rekindled their relationship, and became re-engaged that October.

In December that year, Liam and Miley married. Miley announced their separation in August 2019, and Liam filed for divorce eleven days later; the legal request was finalised in January 2020.

“I wrote it in a really different way. The chorus was originally: ‘I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can’t love me better than you can,’” she said of Flowers. “It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song.”

The final chorus of Flowers included the lyrics, “I can buy myself flowers/ Write my name in the sand/ Talk to myself for hours/ Say things you don’t understand/ I can take myself dancing/ And I can hold my own hand/ Yeah, I can love me better than you can.”

While the original said, “Sure, I can be my own lover, but you’re so much better,” Miley explained, the final version “is a little fake it till you make it… Which I’m a big fan of.”

At no point in the interview did Miley explicitly confirm or deny that Flowers was written about Liam.