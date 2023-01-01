Ant and Dec announce indefinite 'pause' from Saturday Night Takeaway

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have exited Saturday Night Takeaway.

In a release obtained by Deadline, the ITV presenting duo announced they would take an indefinite break from the show Saturday Night Takeaway following next year’s season.

The season would mark Ant and Dec’s tenth in a row after taking a four-year hiatus from 2009 to 2013. It would also mark the show’s 20th season in total.

Anthony said of the pair’s decision in a statement, “We love making Saturday Night Takeaway, but reaching the milestone of 20 series seemed like the perfect time to pause for a little while and catch our breath.”

After releasing the upcoming season in 2024, ITV has decided to pause the show entirely rather than find new hosts. Ant and Dec have agreed to continue presenting I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent, and Limitless Win as part of their exclusive deal with the broadcaster.

“When you think of Saturday night television you think of Saturday Night Takeaway,” ITV Media and Entertainment MD, Kevin Lygo, added in his own statement. “Over 20 series the show has become a cultural phenomenon, and while we eagerly anticipate what Ant & Dec have up their sleeves for the 2024 series, we completely understand their desire to take a pause, take stock, and think about what the next incarnation of the show might look like.”

Saturday Night Takeaway first launched in 2002. Since launching, the show has won Most Popular Entertainment Programme at the National Television Awards and the BAFTA for Entertainment Programme, among other awards.