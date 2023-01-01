Whoopi Goldberg doubts Duke and Duchess of Sussex car-chase story

Whoopi Goldberg has cast doubt on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s car-chase story.



During a Thursday episode of The View, the show’s co-host discussed a report that Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex were involved in a car chase with paparazzi in New York.



“Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were followed by paparazzi while leaving the Ziegfeld Theatre. Their spokesperson called it a ‘near-catastrophic car chase’,” Whoopi began. “Others said it wasn’t bad.”



Meghan was honoured at the Women of Vision Awards ceremony held at the Ziegfeld Theatre in Manhattan, New York, on Tuesday. After she and husband Prince Harry left the ceremony, the couple were reportedly followed by paparazzi for two hours.



“I think people in New York know if it was possible to have car chases in New York, we’d all make it to the theatre on time,” Whoopi continued of the reports during her The View segment. “I think their spokesperson referenced something that you generally would reference in Los Angeles. That’s where you have chases. That’s where you can move at high speeds.”



The actress and television personality referred to a statement from Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson, obtained by Page Six after the incident. The royal representative described the chase: “This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers.”



While Whoopi conceded that the pair “were dealing with aggressive paparazzi”, she insisted to her The View audience, “It just doesn’t work in New York.”



A spokesperson for the NYPD has also dismissed the car chase claims, saying in their own statement, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination, and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries or arrests in regard.”