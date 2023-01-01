Harry Styles and Wet Leg among winners at 2023 Ivor Novello Awards

Harry Styles and Wet Leg were among the big winners at the 2023 Ivor Novello Awards.

Officials from the Ivors Academy announced the winners of the annual awards, which recognise British and Irish songwriters and composers, during a prizegiving staged in London on Thursday.

Harry, alongside Kid Harpoon and Tyler Johnson, won the PRS for Music Most Performed Work for their collaboration on As It Was - the U.K.'s biggest song of 2022.

In addition, Wet Leg's Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers took home the Songwriter of the Year Award in recognition of their debut album and hit singles Wet Dream and Chaise Longue. Judges described the duo's work as "fresh, unapologetic and direct, with surprising melodies that demand attention".

Best Album went to 11 by SAULT, while singer-songwriter Victoria Canal was given the Rising Star Award.

Raye, 070 Shake, and Mike Sabath won Best Contemporary Song for Escapism, with the 25-year-old also performing the track during the ceremony.

And in her acceptance speech, Raye urged music executives to pay songwriters fairly.

"It would be an insult to suggest that you go to work for free. And it's an insult that you think songwriters should do the same," she commented.

Elsewhere, Charli XCX was bestowed with the Visionary Award, Blondie's Debbie Harry and Chris Stein were awarded the Special International Award, and Sting received the Fellowship of The Ivors Academy - the highest honour offered by the organisation.

"On behalf of The Ivors Academy of songwriters and composers, I wholeheartedly congratulate all of our winners," said Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy. "When we choose to reward one of our number, when we recognise and validate their work, we are saying that as an Ivor Novello award winner, you represent the very best of us."