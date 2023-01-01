Wilmer Valderrama raves over LL Cool J's 'incredible' new music

Wilmer Valderrama has revealed LL Cool J's new music is "incredible".

During a recent appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, host Jennifer asked the That '70s Show actor what it was like to appear opposite the hip-hop icon on a recent episode of the TV series NCIS.

Accordingly, Wilmer admitted he begged LL Cool J to get back into the recording studio.

"Being on set together was phenomenal. I think all of us were thinking it but it probably took five minutes of being with LL and I was like, 'I mean, we need new music. Let's go... it's important for the community. This generation needs to hear what rap really is,'" he smiled. "Someone like him, who pop culturally has our hearts, when he comes back with who he really is, the legend that he's always been. I think it's going to be incredible."

And Wilmer divulged that LL even let him listen to some of the songs he's working on.

"I can't say a word 'cause I know he's going to do it soon but it's everything we want him to do," the 43-year-old added.

LL Cool J, real name James Smith, dropped his thirteenth studio album Authentic back in 2013.