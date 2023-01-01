Britney Spears kisses 'incredible husband' Sam Asghari amid marriage trouble rumours

Britney Spears has shut down rumours of marriage troubles by posting a video of her kissing her husband Sam Asghari.

On Wednesday, the Toxic singer posted an Instagram reel which features the couple kissing and posing for the camera.

The hitmaker captioned the video, "Ok so I'm proud of my flowers !!! I've been pretty modest about my home !!! I'm redesigning my house !!! I feel so blessed to be with such an incredible husband who inspires me everyday!!!"

Britney also took the opportunity to show off her lavish property.

Soon after the reel was posted, the singer shared an Instagram story of her husband and his friend, revealing that it was her "first time" spending time with one of her husband's pals.

"First time hanging with one of my hubby's friends!!!" she wrote.

The videos follow recent reports suggesting the couple's marriage is in "deep trouble". Sources alleged that the pop singer had gotten physical with her husband, resulting in him spending time away from their house.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at Britney's California home in June 2022 after dating for more than five years.