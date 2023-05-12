Kylie Minogue drops racy new single, Padam Padam

Kylie Minogue has released her racy new single, 'Padam Padam'.

The 54-year-old pop idol is back with the euphoric new dance hit and will set pulses racing in the accompanying music video (arriving at 2pm BST) that sees the 'Red Blooded Woman' singer look sensational in an all-red custom Mugler catsuit - complete with a cape.

She sings: "I know you wanna take me home Padam.

"And take off all my clothes Padam, Padam When your h?art goes Padam."

The catchy tune is the lead single from Kylie's upcoming LP, 'Tension' - the follow-up to 2020's 'Disco' - which is released on September 22.

Along with a preview of the club track, she tweeted last Friday (12.05.23) afternoon: "Baby break the tension ….. my brand new album TENSION will be yours on 22nd September! The first single PADAM PADAM is coming soon! (sic)"

The clip also unveiled the 11-song track-listing.

'Tension' also includes her recently released dance tune '10 Out of 10' with DJ Oliver Heldens.

It was recently reported that the 'Can't Get You Out Of My Head' hitmaker is planning her first arena tour in six years as part of her huge comeback.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Kylie has finally finished the album and is now raring to go with her return to music.

“It is being kept under lock and key and hardly anyone at her record label has even heard it.

"It’s classic Kylie and is sure to go down well with fans."

The 'Spinning Around' hitmaker - who is known for having explored a variety of music genres throughout her career including, pop, Indie, country, and disco - recently teased that her upcoming 16th LP will be a mixture of electro and 90s house music.

She told The Irish News: "I can’t give too much away, but there’s some 2000s electro, 90s house and what I like to call emoto-pop. I can’t wait to share this with fans and enter the next era of music and live performance."

The track-listing for 'Tension' is:

1. 'Padam Padam'

2. 'Hold On To Now'

3. 'Things We Do For Love'

4. 'Tension'

5. 'One More Time'

6. 'You Still Get Me High'

7. 'Hands'

8. 'Green Light'

9.' Vegas High'

10. '10 Out of 10' with Oliver Heldens

11. 'Story'