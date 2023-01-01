Robbie Williams to feature on former Miss France Mareva Galanter's new song

Robbie Williams has recorded a secret song with former Miss France Mareva Galanter.

The longtime pals have teamed up on a duet called 'Une Tahitienne à Paris' ('A Tahitian in Paris'), 14 years after they met at the Miss France final in 2009.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker, 49, jumped at the chance to help boost the 44-year-old Tahiti native's music career.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “Mareva and Robbie have known each other for a while and he wanted to help her out.

“He performed his song 'Morning Sun' at the Miss France finals in 2009, where he met Mareva, and they have stayed in touch on and off.

“She has been working hard to make a name for herself in music for a number of years and when she reached out to Rob, he kindly agreed to help her out.”

Robbie opens the song with the line: “Excuse me Miss, but do you speak English?

“I don’t speak French well. I’m lost in the city. I come from Stoke city.”

And that's not all fans can expect from the former Take That star, who previously revealed he hoped to release two new albums.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has an abundance of tunes recorded for his side project Lufthaus - which he founded with Tim Metcalfe and Flynn Francis - but he has more music he wants to release as well.

He teased: “I have got two albums coming out pretty soon. I have a vault of new Lufthaus stuff. I could do three albums of it as Robbie Williams but new stuff gets written and you get excited about that. I want to put an album out before the summer.”

The pop veteran has plenty of ideas for future releases, including a desire to make a follow-up to his 2006 dance LP 'Rudebox', which featured the Pet Shop Boys and featured production by Mark Ronson.

Explaining his intentions for Lufthaus, he continued: “I am not sure if there will be a Lufthaus album. We (Lufthaus) did Ibiza and everybody goes mad and the DJ said, ‘They love us mate.’ We are trying to figure out what live entity Lufthaus is.

“I would like to do a 'Rudebox 2' (as well) but I change with the wind.”

The 'Angels' hitmaker confessed that he would prefer to play more of his lesser-known songs from his 'Under the Radar' compilations.

He said on the 'Robbie Williams Rewind' podcast: “I want to do more 'Under the Radar' gigs as there is Robbie the public entity but there are the guys at the front who want more. But there are 17,000 others who know 'Feel' and 'She’s The One'. It is f****** annoying I can’t do 'Andy Warhol' or 'Just Want People To Like Me'. That is what I would rather be doing but I am there to provide a service.”

And Robbie has expressed his desire to pen tunes with James Blunt.

He added: “I want to write with James. We have bumped into each other a lot this year. We keep saying we will get into a room but we are seldom in one place.”

Robbie released his 10th compilation album, 'XXV', in September, featuring new, reimagined versions of his hit songs, plus new material.