Ed Sheeran 'super proud' of Harry Styles

Ed Sheeran is "super proud" of his long-time friend, Harry Styles.

During a recent appearance on The Sprout Podcast, the Shape of You singer reflected on his 13-year friendship with the As It Was hitmaker - whom he described as the "biggest solo artist in the world".

"There's something about going through your formative years, you know like it's quite weird. Like, he's obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world," the 32-year-old praised of the former One Direction star. "And it's just it's an amazing journey to see. I'm, like, really, like super, super proud of him."

While chatting about their connection, Ed revealed that they were coincidentally staying at the same house when they heard that both One Direction hit What Makes You Beautiful and his 2011 album + had made number one on the same day.

Elsewhere in the interview, the British star referred to his friendship with Taylor Swift.

"It's the same thing with Taylor, like, there's rarely people that like totally understand you and I think both of them because they are solo artists and are at this level you kind of talk and there's an understanding there that you don't necessarily get from everyone," he added.