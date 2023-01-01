Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford split

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have broken up.

On Wednesday, a representative for the Happier Than Ever hitmaker confirmed to Page Six that she and The Neighbourhood singer had parted ways after dating for seven months.

"We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," they commented.

The pair were last spotted together at the Coachella music festival staged in California last month.

Billie and Jesse, 31, started dating in October 2022 and made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala the following month, for which they wore matching Gucci outfits.

Discussing her relationship publicly for the first time in an interview for Vanity Fair published last November, the Bad Guy hitmaker revealed that she actually pursued Jesse.

"It's really cool and I'm really excited and I'm really happy about it," the 21-year-old gushed at the time. "I managed to get... my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f**king f**ker alive, but pulled his a*s! Are we kidding me? Can we just (get a) round of applause for me? Thank you, Jesse Rutherford, everyone. I pulled his a*s. All me. I did that s**t. I locked that motherf**ker down."