Miles Kane pays tribute to Italian football legend Baggio with new song

Miles Kane has released the song 'Baggio' inspired by the Italian football legend.

The 37-year-old indie star has shared how Roberto Baggio, 56, has inspired him since the age of eight, and how being "obsessed" by "all things Italian" shaped him.

He said: “I was eight years old when I first saw Baggio on TV, it was during the 1994 World Cup. I was taken back by his presence, his look and his talent.

“It was the first time I’d seen a man look so different and unique. Seeing Baggio led me to be obsessed with that Italian football team for many years later. They made me want to grow my hair and I think that was the start of getting me obsessed with clothes, fashion and all things Italian. It was the start of me wanting to grow into who I am today."

The track is the latest to be taken from Miles' upcoming album 'One Man Band' and follows the lead single 'Troubled Son'.

Miles teamed up with his 'Inbetweeners' star pal James Buckley on the music video for the latter.

The 35-year-old actor - who is best known for playing the foul-mouthed Jay Cartwright on the E4 sitcom classic - cameos alongside Miles in the accompanying promo for the tune.

Speaking of the opening track, Miles said: "It's about the struggle we all have in life.

"Sometimes we have our s*** together and sometimes we don't. This is me acknowledging my faults and my fears and showing the journey I'm taking as I try to figure it all out."

It turns out Miles and James are good pals and they were basically filmed getting drunk with pals for the video, which was shot at London boozer The Young Prince.

Miles told NME: “He’s my mate. I’ve known him probably since my first album and we had just been out a couple of weeks before. Then he just came down for that video! They’re all my mates, all in the pub – we went for a day and just got p*****."

The singer-songwriter returned to his roots in Liverpool to reconnect with his family and ended up remembering why he fell in love with the guitar all those years ago.

He shared: "Making the album back in Liverpool with my family really helped to bring this out of me.

"We left no stone unturned. Sometimes you have to go backwards to go forwards, and this album helped me rediscover why I picked up a guitar in the first place. This album is like a brand new, yet somehow familiar leather jacket. A comforting melting pot of all the music that has inspired and continues to inspire me every day."

Miles reunited with his longtime collaborator, James Skelly of The Coral, who oversaw production on the follow-up to 2022's 'Change the Show'.

The Last Shadow Puppets rocker also worked with the likes of Blossoms' Tom Ogden and Keiran Shudall of Circa Waves on the tracks.

'One Man Band' is released in full on August 4.

The track-listing for ‘One Man Band’ is:

1. ‘Troubled Son’

2. ‘The Best Is Yet To Come’

3. ‘One Man Band’

4. ‘Never Taking Me Alive’

5. ‘Heartbreaks The New Sensation’

6. ‘The Wonder’

7. ‘Baggio’

8. ‘Ransom’

9. ‘Doubles’

10. ‘Heal’

11. ‘Scared Of Love’