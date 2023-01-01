Lea Michele drops out of Funny Girl performances after positive Covid-19 test

Lea Michele has been forced to drop out of Funny Girl performances due to a positive Covid-19 test.

The Glee alum has had to withdraw from her performances in the Broadway stage musical until Tuesday 23 May after testing positive for coronavirus for the second time.

The announcement on social media on Tuesday read, "Unfortunately, Lea Michelle has tested positive for Covid. She will be out of the show this week and will return on Tuesday, May 23rd."

Julie Benko will take over the lead role of Fanny Brice until Lea returns, while Ephie Aardema will play the role on Friday 19 May.

This is the second time the 36-year-old actress, who took over the lead role from Beanie Feldstein in September 2022, has had to take time off due to a positive Covid test. Lea missed over two weeks of shows last September.

Lea, who will bow out of the role on 3 September, has not yet commented on the situation.