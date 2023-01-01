Liam Payne reveals he's been sober for more than 100 days

Liam Payne has revealed that he has been sober for more than 100 days.

The former One Direction star revealed in an interview with iFL TV at a recent boxing match in London that he feels "really good" thanks to his newfound sobriety.

"I'm sober now, over 100 days. I feel amazing, I feel really, really good and the support from the fans has been really, really good, so I'm super happy," he shared.

Liam has been open about abusing alcohol and drugs in the past. During an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast in June 2021, he revealed he turned to alcohol to cope at the peak of the One Direction phenomenon.

At the time, the singer shared that he had been sober for a month after seeing photos of himself "all bloated out" urged him to change his lifestyle. He added, "I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just, like, 10 times more than it is now... I just didn't like myself very much, and then I made a change."

The 29-year-old, who reportedly split up with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy recently, also said during the iFL TV interview that he was working on his second solo album and is planning to go on tour to support its release.

"I definitely want to tour this time, which is unusual because I wasn't sure I was going to tour for a long time. I was kind of over it for a little bit, but I'm really excited to get back out on the road and go and see all the fans and get about a bit. It's going to be fun," he stated.