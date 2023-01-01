Corey Taylor "couldn't care less" about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The 'Duality' hitmaker has slammed those in charge of the museum for inducting stars who aren't rock stars before more worthy musicians.

And Corey admitted that although it would be "killer" to have all three of his acts inducted, he doubts that will ever happen.

Jason Bailey on 'Audacy Check In' asked the heavy metal legend if he'd like to see himself as a solo artist or his bands Slipknot and Stone Sour inducted, to which he replied: "Oh, Jesus. At this point, who gives a s***, really? To be honest… It's hard for me to say that they get it wrong because sometimes the people they induct one hundred per cent deserve it. But there's still so many groups that should go in before some of the ones that have. And it really upsets me, dude. So at this point it's, like, I don't even know if I'll even be considered for something like that, and I couldn't care less, to be honest. To me, that's a high-five at the end of your career. I would rather have that later on. It's just something I don't really concern myself with. Would I be a stingy hog and want to be like the late, great David Crosby and be in there like four times? That would be great — if I could be in there for all three acts, that'd be killer. But I don't think I'm even gonna get in for one. So it's fine. I've got better things to do."

Heavy metal legends Iron Maiden have notably never made induction, while country legend Dolly Parton was inducted in 2022.

The latter initially turned it down before agreeing to make a rock album.

Kate Bush and the late George Michael are among the inductees this year.

The two pop icons join Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners and Willie Nelson - and the artists will officially join the coveted club on November 3.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement: "This year’s incredible group of Inductees reflects the diverse artists and sounds that define rock and roll. We are honoured that this November’s Induction Ceremony in New York will coincide with two milestones in music culture; the 90th birthday of Willie Nelson and the 50th anniversary of the birth of hip-hop."

Artists can be nominated to join the Hall of Fame 25 years after the release of their first single.

Nominees for the class of 2023 who didn't make the cut include Cyndi Lauper, the White Stripes and Joy Division/New Order.