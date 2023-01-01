Taylor Lautner 'praying' for John Mayer ahead of Speak Now re-release

Taylor Lautner has reacted to the upcoming re-release of his ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift's Speak Now album.

While speaking to Today.com for an interview published on Tuesday, the Twilight star joked about the upcoming re-release of Speak Now - an album that contained a song about his and Swift's relationship.

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe," Lautner told the outlet, though he joked he was "praying for John (Mayer)".

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) has been set for release on 7 July. The album originally dropped in 2010, following Lautner and Swift's brief relationship in 2009.

The album included one song reportedly about the relationship, titled Back to December, as well as a track presumably about the Waiting on the World to Change singer, titled Dear John.

Swift and Mayer dated in 2009 and 2010, when she was 19 and he was 32.

"I will say as a songwriter that I think it's kind of cheap songwriting. I know she's the biggest thing in the world, and I'm not trying to sink anybody's ship, but I think it's abusing your talent to rub your hands together and go, 'Wait till he gets a load of this!'" Mayer told Rolling Stone in 2012 of the song Dear John. "That's bulls**t."