Muse and The Prodigy back campaign to save Brixton Academy

Muse, The Prodigy and more joined more than 20,000 music fans in a campaign to save Brixton Academy.

The iconic venue in south London has been closed since a tragic crowd crush at singer Asake's concert in December, which left two dead.

And music fans have united to save the concert hall after Metropolitan Police called for its permanent closure.

And at midnight, more than 20,000 representations were delivered to Lambeth Council, while more than 100,000 signed the Change.org petition.

Showing their support, Muse tweeted: "Brixton Academy has an important place in the history of Muse, along with so many other bands."

The Prodigy tweeted: “Brixton Academy is our home. What happened there a few months ago was tragic and very serious lessons need to be learnt from it. It’s the venue that has been at the heart of our band, the one that we have played the most and where fans from all around the world come to see us play.

“It is super important that it’s able to continue to be a place that you can go and see bands play live. If you agree please, put your full support behind them, as we do.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA (Night Time Industries Association), said: “We have been overwhelmed with the level of response to this campaign, with over 20,000 representations made by music fans to Lambeth Council with support from The Prodigy, Muse, Defected, NME, Mixmag, Music Week, Skunk Anansie and many more.”

“I have had hundreds of conversations with people on this campaign journey, across all walks of life, journalists, bankers, nurses, builders, baristas etc. about their experiences at the Academy. People are emotionally invested in this venue, and it’s clear they are not willing to give it up without a fight.”

George Fleming, CEO of Save Our Scene, commented: “The response to this campaign has been immense and further highlights the public's desire for Brixton Academy to have a future as a live music venue.”

“Lambeth Council must do everything they can to preserve Brixton Academy. Displacing a community would be a dangerous move which could result in a lot more work for themselves and the Met police.”

Sign the petition here: https://chng.it/RBRcQj7Djv.