Taylor Swift thanks Philadelphia after playing 'hometown shows'

Taylor Swift has thanked her Philadelphia fans after playing three shows in the city over the weekend.

In a Tuesday Instagram post, the Lover singer paid tribute to her fans in Philadelphia.

"Philly was a dream, honestly. Playing three nights in the stadium I used to see on TV when my dad watched Eagles games every Sunday," she captioned a series of photos from her Philadelphia concerts. "The most magical 3 hometown shows a girl could hope for. Plus I got to emotionally hobble my way through singing The Best Day for my mom on Mother's Day."

Taylor played at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field on 12, 13, and 14 May as part of her Eras Tour. The stadium serves as the home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

The singer, who grew up in Pennsylvania before her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee, concluded her post, "I love you all so much and am counting down the hours til Foxborough!"

The tour's next stop has been scheduled for 19 and 20 May at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. From there, Taylor is set to play in East Rutherford, New Jersey on 26 and 27 May, then in Chicago, Illinois, on 2 and 3 June.