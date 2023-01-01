Timbaland credits Jay-Z and Drake with helping him during height of addiction battle

Timbaland has recalled how Drake and Jay-Z helped him get through the "darkest moments" of his addiction.

During an interview on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe on Monday, the four-time Grammy Award-winning record producer opened up about his addiction to prescription drugs Vicodin and OxyContin.

Timbaland, real name Timothy Mosley, detailed how Jay reached out to him amidst his addiction and advised him to avoid interviews and Drake told him to "check" his behaviour.

"Those guys are special to the world," he shared. "I didn't come out until the darkness man, and that's why I say, it's all love with these guys. They helped me during my darkest moment."

The music producer explained that he weaned himself off the drugs without help after having an "out-of-body experience".

Elsewhere in the interview, the 51-year-old praised "prophet" Jay, also known as Hova, as he remembered working with him in the studio.

"I've never seen nobody like Hov. Hov actually raised me, and he don't even know it," he gushed. "He raised me in the music business. He was so prolific, so wise beyond his age, that I was just amazed at just watching him. That's why I had a different bond with Jay when it comes to my music. It was like we was rewriting the Bible, in a way, or rewriting history as it was gonna be (sic)."