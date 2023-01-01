Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough reach settlement over Lisa Marie Presley's estate

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have reached a settlement over Lisa Marie Presley's estate.

The singer-songwriter, the only child of Priscilla and the late Elvis Presley, died on 12 January at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack.

Later, Priscilla disputed a 2016 amendment to Lisa Marie's will. The 77-year-old alleged she and former business manager Barry Siegel had been removed as co-trustees and had been replaced by Riley and Benjamin Keough without her knowledge. Lisa Marie's son Benjamin died at the age of 27 in 2020.

But on Tuesday, lawyers acting for Priscilla and Riley reached a settlement at a Los Angeles court. Details of the agreement remain under wraps.

"They have reached a settlement. Families are happy. Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future," Priscilla's lawyer Ronson Shamoun told reporters, while Riley's attorney Justin Gold added: "(Riley) would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it."

Representatives for the Daisy Jones & the Six actress declined to comment further.

But in a statement to People, Priscilla insisted they had "resolved all confusion" related to the case.

"As a family, we are pleased that we resolved this together," she said. "My family and I hope that everyone will grant us the privacy we have needed to properly grieve Lisa Marie and spend personal time together. We love and appreciate all of you and the Presley family is stronger than ever."

Both parties plan to file a motion to seal the settlement agreement.