Kevin Jonas asked to choose between Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato's music

Kevin Jonas has revealed if he thinks Miley Cyrus or Demi Lovato has made better music.

During a Sunday appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Jonas Brothers played a round of Plead The Fifth, in which they were asked difficult questions.

During the game, Kevin was asked, "Which former Disney star has the better music catalogue? Miley Cyrus or Demi Lovato."

The singer responded, "Ooh, this is tough... We wrote the first album for Demi, so I would say us because, then, we're included."

The Jonas Brothers co-wrote and co-produced many songs on Demi's 2008 debut album Don't Forget, which even featured a collaboration with the band titled On The Line. They also starred alongside each other in the Disney Channel films, Camp Rock and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, in 2008 and 2010.

Kevin's brother Nick Jonas dated Miley from June 2006 to December 2007, while Joe Jonas dated Demi briefly in 2010.

"I realise over the time we have shared together that I feel I care more about our friendship right now," Joe told Us Weekly of his breakup with Demi in 2010. "It was my choice to break up, but I love her as a friend."