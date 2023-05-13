'We work too hard for this': Lil Wayne cuts set short due to lack of enthusiasm for his special guests

Lil Wayne left gig-goers perplexed after cutting his set short because the crowd wasn't feeling it.

The 'Lollipop' rapper was performing the final night of his 'Welcome To Tha Carter Tour' at The Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday (13.05.23) when he ended his performance after being joined by his Young Money Records signees Lil Twist, Yaj Kader and Allan Cubas.

He told the audience: “We appreciate it, but we ain’t about to be bending over backwards for these folks. We work too hard for this s***. We work way too hard.”

Wayne added: “This my muthaf*****’ artist Allan, that was Twist, that was Yaj; we are Young Money. We appreciate y’all time.”

He then dropped his microphone to the ground and left the stage, much to the shock of the crowd.

Fans waited to see if it was a prank and even chanted his nickname "Weezy" to try and entice him back onstage.

However, after around 10 minutes, the crowd dispersed and left the venue.

As well as those who paid to see the hip-hop star in-person, fans paid $15 to watch the performance from home.

While onstage, Wayne boasted that he's the "best rapper alive".

He said: “I’m the realest motherf***** in the game right now.

“Ladies and gentlemen, I don’t give a f*** what you think you looking at, but you are looking at the best rapper alive.”

In a recent Billboard feature, the likes of Jay-Z, André 3000, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Snoop Dogg, and Nicki Minaj made the publication's 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list.

Wayne placed seventh behind the late Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, the late Tupac, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Jay-Z, the latter of whom was named the overall G.O.A.T.