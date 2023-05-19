Seal announces 30th anniverary UK tour

Seal has announced a 30th anniversary UK tour.

The 'Kiss From a Rose' hitmaker is set to mark the milestone of his 1991 LP 'Seal' and its 1994 follow-up 'Seal II' by performing his greatest hits.

The run kicks off at the Liverpool Philharmonic on September 12, and wraps at the London Palladium on September 17.

Seal has teamed up with his longtime collaborator, Trevor Horn, on the set, who has the role of musical director.

Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9.30am BST this Friday (19.05.23). A presale will also be held the day before at 10am BST.

Meanwhile, Seal recently admitted he wishes he'd written Ed Sheeran's hit 'Thinking Out Loud'.

The 60-year-old star has huge admiration for the pop megastar - who is one of the world's best-selling musicians - and says his says success simply comes down to being a brilliant singer and songwriter.

Speaking to Classic Pop magazine, Seal said: "The key to being a musician is not to lose sight of the fact that we're just singers and songwriters.

"That's it, that's the job.

"Do that singular job and do it well.

"You can do other stuff like getting political in addition, but make sure you've got your songs together.

"That's one reason I have the utmost respect for Ed Sheeran.

"I don't own any of Ed's records. I've not seen him in concert.

"But anyone who can stand up there at Wembley Stadium and play for three nights in a row, playing to 90,000 people a night with just an acoustic guitar: that's someone who does one thing really great.

"He writes fantastic songs and he sings them really well.

"If Ed couldn't do that, people wouldn't show up."

Seal dubbed Ed's 2014 hit 'Thinking Out Loud' as "one of the greatest songs ever written".

He added: "Whenever I hear it, I think: 'God, I wish I'd written that.'"

Seal's September UK tour dates:

12 – LIVERPOOL Philharmonic

13 – SHEFFIELD City Hall

14 – WOLVERHAMPTON Halls

16 – MANCHESTER Opera House

17 – LONDON Palladium