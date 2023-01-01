Madonna admits she initially 'rejected the idea' of having children

Madonna has revealed she initially rejected the idea of motherhood.

In a heartfelt post to her Instagram on Mother's Day on Sunday, the 64-year-old pop star described her difficult journey into motherhood.

"I rejected the idea of being a mother well into my 30s because I associated motherhood with sacrifice, suffering, and ultimately death, and I wanted none of that," she confessed.

Madonna accompanied the post with a video compilation of herself with her six children - Lourdes, 26, Rocco, 22, David and Mercy, both 17, and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere.

"When I finally did become a mother, I was astonished at how grounded I felt," the Vogue singer continued, "but also dazed and confused as to how I would figure out the balancing act between being a good mother and an uncompromising artist."

Later in the post, the Material Girl singer described motherhood as a gift that gives the "highest highs" and "lowest lows".

"Every mother knows there are no manuals or rule books to follow," she remarked. "You have to dive in and figure it out."

The Queen of Pop concluded her post by thanking her kids for choosing her as their mum.

"To say that I am Proud of of (sic) my children sounds arrogant or implies ownership," she wrote. "Better to say that they are all shining stars and I’m happy that their souls chose me to be their mother."

The music icon also paid tribute to her late mother Madonna, who died in 1963, and added, "I hope you are happy with your grandchildren!!"

She is gearing up to embark on Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which kicks off on 15 July in Vancouver, Canada.