Billy Corgan calls Kurt Cobain his 'greatest opponent'

Billy Corgan felt like he lost his "greatest opponent" when Kurt Cobain died.

The Smashing Pumpkins founder reflected on his standing in rock history during a recent interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 and recalled how he reacted to the death of the late Nirvana frontman in April 1994.

"When Kurt died, I cried because I lost my greatest opponent," Corgan confessed, then explained that he wanted to "beat the best".

"It's like, Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest sports competitor I'll ever see in my lifetime," Corgan continued, reports Billboard. "I mean, you want to talk about an alpha. That guy wanted to win the valet tip, you know what I mean?"

Nirvana released their hit album Nevermind in 1991. The Smashing Pumpkins, however, didn't attain a Number 1 on the Billboard charts until Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness was released in 1995.

The Smashing Pumpkins are soon to embark on their The World Is a Vampire Tour, which kicks off on 28 July in Las Vegas.

Earlier this month, the band released the final act of their trilogy album, Atum, billed as the sequel to 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.