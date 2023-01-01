Travis Scott teases long-awaited new album is 'on the way'

Travis Scott's 'Utopia' album is "on the way".

The 32-year-old rapper has given Houston’s professional baseball team, the Astros, a taste of the long-awaited follow-up to 2018's 'Astroworld'.

Speaking to KRIV’s Sports Director Mark Berman in a Twitter clip taken at Minute Maid Park, he teased: “It’s on the way now, Mark."

The hip-hop star most recently released the collaborative effort, 'Ring Ring', with Chase B and Don Toliver featuring Quavo and Ty Dolla $ign.

Travis previously revealed he'd been working with new collaborators on his upcoming album in a bid to evolve his music.

He told i-D magazine in 2021: “I never tell people this, and I’m probably going to keep it a secret still, but I’m working with some new people and I’m just trying to expand the sound.

“I’ve been making beats again, rapping on my own beats, just putting everything together and trying to grow it really. That’s been one of the most fun things about working on this album. I’m evolving, collaborating with new people, delivering a whole new sound, a whole new range.”

And he also claimed the record focuses on what he sees as the key components of a utopian state - “medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication."

Speaking to Tom Sachs for ‘CR MEN', he explained: "You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture – nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication.

"Because that’s the dystopian shit we’re in right now. It’s all hate, hate, hate, and all of that is drawn from what? Miscommunication, non-communication, non-understandable communication, ignorance to communication.

"‘I don’t like this person.’ Why? Because somebody told me something to not like this person? Because in history I read to not like this person? Why?”