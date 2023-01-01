McFly call Lewis Capaldi the new Bon Jovi

McFly have described Lewis Capaldi as the new Bon Jovi.



The 'Five Colours In Her Hair' hitmakers are joining the 'Forget Me' singer as the main support for a string of outdoor shows this summer and they are excited to join him on the bill.



Danny Jones told the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "Bon Jovi was today's Lewis Capaldi!"



The quarter - which also includes Tom Fletcher, Harry Judd and Dougie Poynter - see Lewis as a rocker at heart, and the chance to support him was too good to pass up.



Dougie added: "I'm a huge fan. He's an absolute dude. I can't wait.



"When we got those shows confirmed I was like, 'Wow that's one of the most exciting things I've heard in ages'.



"We don't often do supporting slots because we don't get the right opportunities. This is an incredible opportunity."



Meanwhile, the band are looking forward to releasing their new album 'Power To Play' - which they will be launching with a special show at Camden's Underworld on June 8 - and continuing to grow their "community".



Danny said: "What we were chasing from the album was something new, fresh and exciting. Most of all, we want people to create memories of this album.



"The community that the McFly fan base brings is so cool, and the friendships they make are massively important.



"We can already see certain songs and certain lyrics that fans will connect to the most."



Of the new song and album, the 'Obviously' hitmakers recently said in a statement: "Once we had landed on the fact that we were going to do 80s rock, there was just something in it that had such a McFlyness within it. High concept, guitars front and centre, colourful. It's all the things we have always loved about music and what we do with this band."



They admitted they were inspired by their own experiences at gigs.



They added: "We all went to see Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer last year and seeing so many people had come to the same place to enjoy rock music was incredible. Rock music celebrates life and having fun, and it feels like we all got deprived of that for such a long time."