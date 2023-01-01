Reba McEntire joining The Voice

Reba McEntire is to serve as a coach on season 24 of The Voice.

On Monday, the country music superstar confirmed she had signed up for a key role on the singing competition series.

"There's a new Coach in town! See you all this Fall!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a snap of the show's famous red chair with her name on the back.

Reba - who was tapped as a mentor on season 23 - will join John Legend, Niall Horan, and Gwen Stefani as a coach on the upcoming series. She will succeed Blake Shelton, who is leaving the programme once the current season wraps.

Previously, Reba revealed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in November 2020 that she was offered a spot as a coach on the first season of The Voice back in 2011 but declined the opportunity.

"It is very true. It was a very popular show in Holland, I'm pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, 'No, I'm going to pass on that,' because I don't think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they're terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job. I couldn't do that day in and day out. I just couldn't do it. So I did pass on it," she said, before emphasising how much she regretted the decision. "I mean after you see a very successful show that's been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah! I'm like shoot, I should have done that."

Season 24 of the popular programme is set to air later this year.