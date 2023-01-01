Ludacris working on new music

Ludacris is gearing up to drop new music.

During a recent appearance on The Tamron Hall Show, the Southern Hospitality star revealed that he hopes to unveil his ninth studio album next year.

“We’re definitely gonna get some music before the end of this year,” he said. “I would say an album, probably next year.”

Ludacris, real name Christopher Bridges, also joked that the reason for the holdup is that he has been very busy filming movies for the Fast & Furious franchise, in which he plays Tej Parker.

“They keep shooting more movies. What am I supposed to do?” he smiled, before insisting that he will always be “hungry” to get back into the recording studio.

“When I was young, I feel like some of my favourite rappers, once they get to a certain point, it’s almost like you wish that they were still kind of hungry and you feel like they don’t have it necessarily like they used to. I never wanted to be that. So it’s extremely important for me to prove to people that even though I’m doing all this other stuff, make no mistake, I still got it, and I’m still as hungry as ever.”

Ludacris released his eighth studio album, Ludaversal, back in March 2015.

His new movie, Fast X, opens in U.S. cinemas on Friday.