Phoebe Bridgers spotted with Bo Burnham in background of Keith Urban post

Keith Urban may have inadvertently confirmed Phoebe Bridgers is dating Bo Burnham.

The country music star took to TikTok on Monday to share footage of himself and his wife Nicole Kidman dancing in the VIP tent during Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour concert held at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania the previous evening.

In the caption, Keith described the show as "phenomenal".

However, many eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that it appeared Phoebe – who served as the opening act for the gig - was packing on the PDA with rumoured boyfriend Bo in the background of the clip.

The footage seemingly shows the singer-songwriter and the comedian dancing before he pulls her in for a kiss.

Accordingly, the post was quickly flooded with comments.

"Keith has no idea what he just did," one fan wrote, while another added: "Everyone say thank you to Keith Urban."

Representatives for the Motion Sickness hitmaker have not yet commented on the video.

Phoebe and Bo, 32, first sparked romance speculation in January when they were photographed walking through an airport together.

Previously, the 28-year-old dated Irish actor Paul Mescal between 2020 and 2022.