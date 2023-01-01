NEWS Ed Sheeran’s Subtract heading for second week at Number 1 Newsdesk Share with :





After storming into Number 1 last week with the fastest-selling album of 2023 so far, Ed Sheeran isn’t going anywhere, with Subtract looking to spend a second week at the top of the Official Albums Chart.



Next up - and set to become the highest new entry of the week - are Brighton-based indie pop band Lovejoy, who are looking to secure their first ever UK Top 10 record with Wake Up & It’s Over, which is currently predicted to debut at Number 2. The four piece – Wilbur Soot, Joe Goldsmith, Ash Kabosu and Mark Boardman – previously hit Number 12 with their 2021 EP Pebble Brain.



Alison Goldfrapp is also expected to make her Top 10 debut with her first solo outing The Love Invention (3). As a member of innovative electronic duo Goldfrapp with Will Gregory, Alison has five UK Top 10 albums; 2005’s Supernature (2), 2008’s Seventh Tree (2), 2010’s Head First (6), 2013’s Tales of Us (4) and 2017’s Silver Eye (6).



We could also see a further raft of Top 10 entries from Jonas Brothers’ sixth studio release The Album (4), Daft Punk’s final record together Random Access Memories following its 10th anniversary reissue (5), and Barking rapper Potter Payper’s debut full-length album Real Back In Style (6).



These are followed at the midweek mark by Welsh electronic duo Overmono, who could make their Official Chart debut with first album Good Lies (7), and US singer-songwriter BC Camplight’s sixth record The Last Rotation of Earth (9).



Following the start of her much-hyped Renaissance World Tour, which hits the UK this week, Beyoncé’s disco darling RENAISSANCE gallops back into the midweek Top 20 (18), having peaked at Number 1 upon its initial release last year.



Further down, 80s rock idol Toyah’s live album Live At Drury Lane could net Toyah Wilcox her tenth Top 40 collection (29), and fresh off the success of his single Ready To Fly with Dimension, British producer Sub Focus’ third solo record Evolve could debut at Number 30.



Finally, Bob Dylan’s 30th studio album Time Out Of Mind could re-enter the Official Albums Chart at Number 34, following the limited release of its Super Deluxe Edition. The record – seen as a mid-career comeback for Dylan – originally peaked at Number 10 during its original 1997 release.

