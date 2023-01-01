Taylor Swift defends fan from 'aggressive' security

Taylor Swift defended a fan from "aggressive" security during her concert in Pennsylvania, Philadelphia over the weekend.

In footage posted on social media, the 33-year-old singer was seen defending a fan from security in the middle of her performance of Bad Blood on Saturday night.

The singer seemingly spotted a problem in the crowd and repeatedly pointed offstage and yelled at the security guard to leave the fan alone.

"She's fine," Taylor yelled during the song. "She wasn't doing anything. Hey, stop! Stop."

While the video doesn't show what exactly caused the disruption, a fan took to Twitter and stated that the situation resulted from the security "putting their hands on us to physically push us off the barricade instead of just telling us to move".

The same fan accused the security of being "extremely aggressive" and clarified that she and the fans around her were not "throwing anything" or "screaming anything insane".

On Sunday, concertgoer Caitlin Gabell shared a now-viral TikTok video revealing that she was the "girl that Taylor talked to last night". In the clip, she claimed the security had been "harassing" her group.

The fan stated, "Taylor noticed that I was having fun and that he didn't like it, and she didn't like it, and he basically got escorted out and then they offered us free tickets for tonight. It wasn't this big crazy thing, it was just a bunch of girls having a good time and he didn't want us to have fun."