Lil Durk claims he was offered cash to 'beef' with rap rivals

Lil Durk has claimed he was offered cash to "beef" with other rappers.

The 30-year-old rapper - who is the lead member and founder of the collective and label Only the Family (OTF) - has alleged that record labels have offered him payment to "fake" a feud with his rivals.

He tweeted at the weekend: “Labels try to pay me to beef. I just can’t fake it. I’m different. I’m him. Unpredictable.”

Durk has had several public spats with the likes of NBA YoungBoy, Tekashi 69 and Soulja Boy.

The latter previously laid into Durk for allegedly not giving him credit for helping to launch his career.

He fumed on Instagram Live: “All a ***** got to do is look up Soulja Boy, Lil Durk, 'Eater.' This man’s first mixtape. Nobody knew who this man was.”

Durk recently tweeted a snap of him gripping stacks upon stacks of dollars on a private jet and captioned the Instagram post: "The munyun [money] a get you Dunyun. everything everybody say I can’t do I do #THEVOICE #almosthealed (sic)"

He later revealed his new album, 'Almost Healed', will be out on May 26, writing:" Almost healed the album may26th ahhhhh haaaaaaaaaa (sic)"

Meanwhile, Cardi B released a Kanye West and Lil Durk collaboration last summer - but admitted she wasn't happy with how it was "executed".

The 'WAP' hitmaker claimed her single, 'Hot S***', very nearly didn't get released.

The 30-year-old star had refused to make a music video to accompany the song.

During a teary Instagram Live with fans, she said: “I’m just so overwhelmed and so upset. A lot of people have been dropping the ball for the last two months, there has been a lot of miscommunication.

“So I wanted to cancel my release for this week because s*** is not being executed how it’s supposed to. But then I’m like, it’s too drastic. So I will be dropping the song but I will not be releasing a music video with this song.

“I’m just exhausted with everybody. I’m so tired of people not doing their f****** job correctly.”

However, the promo dropped on the 'I Like It' hitmaker's official YouTube channel.