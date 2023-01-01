Hailey Bieber 'scared' to have children with Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has opened up about her fears surrounding starting a family with Justin Bieber.

While speaking to The Sunday Times, the model discussed the possibility of having children with the Baby singer and confessed she was scared about raising a child in a culture where people write mean messages online.

"I literally cry about this all the time," Hailey admitted. "I want kids so bad but I get scared. It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe."

Hailey and Justin first dated from December 2015 to January 2016 before reconciling in June 2018. They became engaged in July 2018, and confirmed in November that year that they were married.

Elsewhere in the interview, she recalled some of the comments she received online after she suffered a mini-stroke in March 2022.

"(People say), 'Oh, you think we feel bad for you?' And I get it," she said. "It's just sad sometimes that that would be how people feel about you wanting to express your emotions."

She added, "If you let things like that silence you, you're allowing people to dictate how you live your life. Sometimes I do just want to curl up and be a hermit, like, 'If this is how people feel maybe I should just stay home.' But I'm really not that kind of person."