Beyoncé shares Mother's Day tribute during Renaissance tour

Beyoncé paid tribute to her mum Tina Knowles-Lawson to mark Mother's Day on Sunday.

In a Sunday Instagram post, the Crazy in Love singer shared a photo of her mother's image being displayed on the screens during her Renaissance World Tour stop in King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Belgium. Beyoncé's post also included a video of Tina cheering on her daughter from the audience.

"Happy Muva's Day," the singer captioned her tribute. "I love you so much Mama and I'm so grateful for all you do for me."

The Renaissance World Tour launched on 10 May in Stockholm, Sweden. The trek is scheduled to continue through Europe until 28 June - including stops in London, Barcelona, and Amsterdam.

After her daughter's opening night, Tina heaped praise on the show on Instagram, writing, "Well it is going down up in here in Stockholm, the crowd is going nuts, and Beyonce' is being ever so generous (sic). We're two hours and a half hours into the show and she ain't finished yet talk about generosity!!"

After two dates in Toronto in July, the tour will then cover the United States through to 27 September. The U.S. leg is slated to begin at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, end at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, and include stops in Chicago, Atlanta, and Beyoncé hometown Houston.