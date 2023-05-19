Kesha samples wizard and famous spiritual leader on new album

Kesha samples "a wizard I'm friends with" on her new album.



The 36-year-old singer had a spiritual awakening that inspired the lead single, 'Eat The Acid', and she's revealed that the track 'Happy' features a "really smart, weird, nice guy".



Kesha is quoted by The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column as saying: “The last song, 'Happy', is sampling a wizard I’m friends with.



“He’s a really smart, weird, nice guy and he’s a f****** wizard, so I was like, I’ll put him on the record.”



The wizard in question is Oberon Zell, 80, who featured on her podcast 'Kesha and the Creepies'.



The album's track-listing revealed an interlude called 'Ram Dass Interlude', which is dedicated to the late American spiritual teacher Baba Ram Dass, who was a pioneer of LSD and a guru who inspired the late Beatles guitarist George Harrison.



Kesha revealed in an interview with Rolling Stone that her ex gave her Dass' book 'Be Here Now' - which is also the name of Harrison's 1973 solo song - while she was in rehab.



The album - the follow-up to 2020's 'High Road' - is also produced by studio wizard Rick Rubin.



And Indian philosopher Osho is sampled on the song 'All I Need Is You'.



Kesha recalled thinking she was having a "mental breakdown" when she experienced a "scary spiritual awakening" during a guided meditation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



She told the magazine: “I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say.



“I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They all were like, ‘Oh, you had a spiritual awakening. Yay! Good job.’"



'Gag Order' is released on Friday (19.05.23).