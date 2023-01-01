Taylor Swift clarifies Eagles reference in Gold Rush song

Taylor Swift has finally clarified the meaning of a lyric in her song Gold Rush.

While addressing the crowd at her concert staged at the Lincoln Financial Field - the home stadium of the Philadelphia Eagles - in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on Friday, the singer-songwriter settled a debate surrounding a line in the 2020 track.

"I did see the debate about how a lyric says, 'With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door,'" she stated, according to Billboard. "I saw some people wondering if it was the band Eagles or the team the Eagles. I love the band the Eagles. But guys, like come on. I'm from Philly. Of course, it's the team."

Taylor grew up in Pennsylvania before her family moved to Nashville, Tennessee so she could pursue a career in country music as a teenager.

The entire Gold Rush lyric reads, "What must it be like to grow up that beautiful?/ With your hair falling into place like dominoes/ I see me padding across your wooden floors/ With my Eagles T-shirt hanging from the door."

The 33-year-old played three of her The Era Tour shows in Philadelphia over the weekend. Her next gig is at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on 19 May.