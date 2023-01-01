NEWS Mae Muller's Eurovision anthem 'I Wrote A Song' heading for Top 10 Newsdesk Share with :





The Official Chart: First Look offers a first glance of the Top 20 ahead of Friday’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The chart is based on preliminary sales and early streaming reports.



Following a disappointing result at last night’s Eurovision Song Contest, the UK has got behind our entry, with Mae Muller’s I Wrote A Song heading for the Top 10 for the first time. The Eurodance banger is predicted to shimmy a massive thirty-six places to a brand new peak of Number 9.



It could also be a good week for Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen - now only the second person overall and the first woman to ever win twice - who could debut at Number 28 with Tattoo following her victory in Liverpool last night.



Up the top of the chart, Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding are storming ahead for a sixth non-consecutive week at Number 1 with Miracle (1) while there could be new Top 10 peaks for Switch Disco & Ella Henderson’s React (6) and Fifty Fifty’s groundbreaking chart smart Cupid (7).



David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray could finally crack the Top 10 with Baby Don’t Hurt Me on Friday (10), while Zara Larsson’s kinetic banger Can’t Tame Her prepares to jump ten to a new peak (20).