Sweden's Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Sweden has won the 67th Eurovision song contest with Loreen and her song 'Tattoo.It was an incredible evening of memorable entertainment from Liverpool Arena but UK's ambassador Mae Muller looked saddened to come second last.The Swedish singer-songwriter Loreen started the night as the big favourite but faced a late challenge from Finland’s very popular Käärijä, a crowd pleaser inside the Liverpool Arena.Her win means Sweden have now equaled Ireland’s record seven Eurovision wins. Loreen, 39, also becomes the first woman to win the contest twice, after her anthemic 2012 hit 'Euphoria' the first time around.When the jury scores were announced, Sweden’s entry Tattoo by Loreen was leading the pack with 340 points, with Israel and Italy behind with 177 and 176 points respectively. But as we all know, that was only ever half of the story!After a tension-packed announcement of the public vote, it was revealed that Tattoo received enough points to earn the win! Sweden scored a total of 583 points, with Finland finishing in second-place with 526 points.Loreen told journalists she was brimming with pride at becoming only the second performer to win Eurovision more than once, after Ireland’s Johnny Logan.“It feels surreal. It feels wonderful. Isn’t it wonderful?” she said. “This is so beautiful. One feeling I have in my body that’s taken over is just gratitude. I feel so thankful to all you guys.”Loreen was born Lorine Zineb Nora Talhaoui on October 16, 1983. She is a Swedish singer and songwriter of Moroccan-Berber descent and rose to fame in 2004, when she participated in the Swedish version of the talent show "Idol." Though she did not win the competition, it served as a platform for her music career.Loreen's breakthrough moment came in 2012, when she won the Eurovision Song Contest with her song "Euphoria." The song became an instant hit in Europe and reached the top of the charts in several countries, including Sweden, Norway, and Germany. Her performance at the contest was also highly praised, with many commentators hailing it as one of the best in the history of the competition.Following her Eurovision win, Loreen released her debut album "Heal," which received critical acclaim and spawned several hit singles, including "My Heart Is Refusing Me" and "Crying Out Your Name." She continued to tour extensively throughout Europe and Asia, building a dedicated fan base along the way.In 2017, Loreen made a triumphant return to the Eurovision Song Contest, representing Sweden once again with the song "Statements." Although the song did not win the competition, her powerful performance once again earned her widespread praise from audiences and critics alike. Today, Loreen is regarded as one of Sweden's most successful musical exports and continues to release new music and tour the world.