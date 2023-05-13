Enrique Iglesias pulls festival appearance after contracting pneumonia

Enrique Iglesias had to pull out of headlining Tecate Emblema after contracting pneumonia.

The 'Hero' hitmaker had been due to close out the first night of the two-day music festival in Mexico City on Saturday (13.05.23) but told fans he had been ordered to undertake "absolute rest" and banned him from travelling for the show.

In a statement shared in Spanish onto his social media accounts on Saturday, Enrique wrote: "Dear fans, much to my regret, it’ll be impossible for me to appear at the show tonight in México.

“I have pneumonia and doctors have advised absolute rest and have forbidden me to get on an airplane.”

The 48-year-old star vowed to return to Mexico "soon".

He added: "I am frankly sad to cancel this show in a country that has given me so much. I hope to recover fast and be able to be with you all in full form soon."

Organisers OCESA later confirmed a host of artists would take over to fill Enrique's slot, including Danna Paola, and the '90's Pop Tour' group Kabah, Magneto, Caló, JNS, The Sacados and Litzy.

They joined a bill that also included The Chainsmokers, Melanie C, One Republic, Belinda and Niki.

Sunday (14.05.23) will see headline performances from Robbie Williams and KYGO, who will take to the stage after fans have been entertained by the likes of Black Eyed Peas, Becky G, Roisin Murphy and Lasso.

Enrique's show was due to take place following the release of his album 'Final (Vol 1)' and before the follow-up 'Final (Vol 2)', which the Spanish star has previously teased could be his last records.

He said during an Instagram conversation back in September 2021: "It might be my final album. It's not something that I have been thinking about for the past few months. It’s something that I have been thinking about for the past few years.

"There’s going to be 'Vol. 1' and 'Vol. 2', but they're final. I'm in that moment in my life, that chapter in my life, where I think it's the right time to put it out and I’ve been thinking about this since 2015."