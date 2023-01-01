'There’s not many that’ll put up with it, I can tell you': Roisin Murphy is picky with who she collaborates with

Roisin Murphy is selective about who she collaborates with.



The former Moloko star, 49, insists that anyone who works with her has to be happy that she will turn whatever they've worked on with her into her own "vision".



She told The Guardian newspaper of teaming up with DJ Koze: “There’s not many that’ll put up with it, I can tell you.



It’s incredible when you think about it. They pour themselves into it as a 50/50 collaborator and then they let me take it into the world. I’ll make the artwork, the visuals, the video; I’ll put the shows together. It will now be my vision and they have to go with that, which on their part takes an awful lot of trust.”



Roisin has spent the last few years working on a new album and the currently unnamed record is due to be released later in 2023.



After signing to Ninja Tune, she released the single 'CooCool', which was produced by German native Koze in March.



In the same interview, Roisin shared how she attributes her wild onstage style to Grace Jones and Iggy Pop who have been her inspiration over the years - and she still tries to start her performances in the same manner as punk idol Iggy.



She added: "I go out on stage like him – like a bullet from a gun, straight out."



The star's last studio album was 2020's 'Roisin Machine'.