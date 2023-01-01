NEWS Kylie Minogue reveals new album ‘Tension’ will be released on September 22 Newsdesk Share with :





September 22nd will see the release of Kylie’s brand new studio album, 'Tension’, a record of euphoric, empowered dance floor bangers and sultry pop cuts.



‘Tension’ is eleven tracks of unabashed pleasure-seeking, seize-the-moment, joyful pop tunes. The hypnotic electro of ‘Padam Padam’ opens the album and will be the first single to be released from the record.



Discussing ‘Tension’, Kylie says:



“I started this album with an open mind and a blank page. Unlike my last two albums there wasn’t a ‘theme’, it was about finding the heart or the fun or the fantasy of that moment and always trying to service the song. I wanted to celebrate each song’s individuality and to dive into that freedom. I would say it’s a blend of personal reflection, club abandon and melancholic high.”



Kylie has worked with a number of producers on the album with seven of the tracks being produced and co-written with her long-time collaborators, Biff Stannard and Duck Blackwell. Discussing the recording process, Kylie says:



"I loved being back in the studio with my collaborators but was also able to benefit from remote recording, which we have all got used to – my mobile studio never left my side for a year and a half! The album is a mix of songs I have written and songs which really spoke to me. Making this album helped me navigate challenging times and celebrate the now. I hope it accompanies listeners on their own journeys and becomes part of their story.”



Tracklisting as follows -



Padam Padam

Hold On To Now

Things We Do For Love

Tension

One More Time

You Still Get Me High

Hands

Green Light

Vegas High

10 Out Of 10

Story

