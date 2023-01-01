18 year old confesses to shooting Pop Smoke

An 18 year old has confessed to fatally shooting Pop Smoke.

The man - who was 15 at the time of the shooting, which occurred during a home invasion in 2020 - was charged with first-degree murder in juvenile court.

He also admitted to home-invasion robbery and that "he personally and intentionally discharged a firearm during the crime".

According to the Los Angeles Times, he will be held in a state juvenile facility until he is 25 years old.

The man's identity has been protected by a court order because he was a juvenile at the time of the incident.

LA County Superior Court Judge J. Christopher Smith told the 18-year-old man and his 19-year-old co-defendant that Pop Smoke - whose real name was Bashar Jackson - “lost his life over no good reason".

According to City News Service, he said: "You have no right to take somebody’s life. You have no right to take somebody’s property."

In April, a 20-year-old man pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter. As he was 17 at the time of the shooting, he was sentenced to four years and two months in a juvenile facility.

Two other men have been charged in the case, Corey Walker and Keandre Rodgers, who were 19 and 18 at the time.

In February 2020, the group broke into Pop Smoke's rental home in the Hollywood Hills after he shared an Instagram post that revealed the address.

They confronted him in the shower, where according to testimony, the then 15-year-old boy "pistol-whipped the rapper and shot him three times in the back".