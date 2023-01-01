Maneskin's Victoria De Angelis: Italy is still very conservative when it comes to homosexuality

Maneskin bassist Victoria De Angelis says Italy is still "very conservative" when it comes to homosexuality.

The 23-year-old rocker - who was born in Vatican City, Rome - is openly queer and has had people in her home country make her feel "uncomfortable" for dating women.

She told The Big Issue magazine: “I remember when I first started dating girls, I felt people really staring.

“These things can really make you uncomfortable, even if it’s not such a big deal compared to what other people deal with. But I still just wish it could be completely normal."

However, the 'Supermodel' hitmaker - whose bandmate Ethan Torchio is also gay - is hopeful that the younger generation is teaching their elders to be "tolerant" of the LGBTQIA+ community.

She added: “It’s very conservative still, in Italy. It’s a very Catholic country and many, many people still believe, because of that, that it’s a sin to be homosexual. So that’s why many people still can’t get over this. But hopefully the younger generations are opening their minds more, and even if they are religious, they can learn to be more respectful and tolerant towards people that just have their own sexuality. I think that’s a step that is starting now in Italy but it’s still gonna need time.”

Maneskin - who shot to fame after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021 - stand for "freedom" and created a safe space for fans, no matter what their sexuality, gender identity, or background.

She explained: "We’re about freedom.

“So we would really just like to live in a more respectful world, where everyone can be safe and allowed to be who they are, without having to deal with any racism, homophobia, misogyny, or violence of any kind. We want to spread the message of believing in yourself and finding the courage to be who you are. But also… like, the f****** idiots should stop being such d****, you know?”