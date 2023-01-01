Dolly Parton pays tribute to Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn during ACM Awards

Dolly Parton paid tribute to late country singers Naomi Judd and Loretta Lynn at the Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards on Thursday.

During the awards show, the 9 to 5 singer took a moment to pay tribute to fellow musicians Naomi and Loretta before presenting Female Artist of the Year.

Dolly, 77, remembered the late country singers as "two women who were like sisters to (her)" as photos of her with the pair flashed onscreen.

The country singer said of Loretta, "Of course you know, Loretta was a coal miner's daughter, a hero, and one of the most important but still down-to-earth singer-songwriters in history."

Dolly also pointed out that she and Naomi were both born in January 1946, making them both Capricorns. She mentioned their shared love for big hair and make-up and touchingly added, "Most importantly, we loved each other."

The Jolene hitmaker then launched into an emotional a capella rendition of the hymn Precious Memories.

Naomi passed away at the age of 76 in April 2022, while Loretta died aged 90 in October.

Dolly co-hosted the awards ceremony with Garth Brooks and performed World on Fire, the lead single from her first-ever rock album.

The show took place at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas and streamed live on Prime Video.