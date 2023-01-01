NEWS Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding's 'Miracle' holds strong for fifth week Newsdesk Share with :





It’s another Miracle on the Official Singles Chart, as Calvin Harris & Ellie Goulding settle in for a fifth week at Number 1.



Miracle now ranks as Ellie’s longest-running UK Number 1 single, overtaking 2015 hit Love Me Like You Do, which had a run of four weeks. The trance anthem once again reaches the summit as the most-streamed track of the week in the country, with 5.1 million UK streams.



Still snapping at the duo’s heels, however, is US upstart David Kushner with big breakout anthem Daylight (2), while the release of Ed Sheeran’s Subtract album sees its lead single – and former Number 1 – Eyes Closed rise this week, up three (3).



Joining Eyes Closed in this week’s chart, sombre Subtract cut Boat breaks the Top 40 for the first time at Number 15, while its latest single Curtains debuts at Number 16 - lifting Ed’s total number of Top 40 singles to 60.



Last week saw FIFTY FIFTY become the first K-pop girl group in UK chart history to enter the Top 10 with the feather-light Cupid. They’re going further this week, up one to a new peak of Number 8.



Following last weekend’s coronation of King Charles III, The Krown Jewelz’s statement track Scrap The Monarchy claims this week’s highest new entry (9); usually known as K**t and the Gang, this is the group’s first-ever Top 10 hit under the new moniker.



Further down, Tyler, The Creator and Kali Uchis rise six to another new peak with SEE YOU AGAIN (21).



Florence & the Machine’s Dog Days Are Over returns to the Top 40 for the first time in 13 years today, thanks to its viral moment on TikTok ignited by its use in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 which released in cinemas last week.



Dog Days re-enters the Top 40 at Number 27, having originally peaked at Number 23 upon its release in 2008.



Bring Me The Horizon earn their sixth UK Top 40 hit with LosT at Number 29, and Rudimental’s Dancing Is Healing breaks the Top 40 for the first time at 33, hot on the heels of the 10th anniversary of their seminal debut Number 1 album Home, which featured chart-topping singles Feel The Love and Waiting All Night.



Tion Wayne’s Healing is our last brand-new entry of the week, debuting at Number 35 to net the North London star his 16th Top 40 track.



Finally, it's a big day for Irish dance vocalist Jazzy, who earns her first solo Top 40 placing with Giving Me rising 12 places to Number 38. Jazzy was a featured vocalist on Belters Only’s breakthrough 2022 single Make Me Feel Good, which peaked at Number 4 and ranked as one of the biggest hits of last year.

