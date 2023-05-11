The View abandon gig as bandmates fight on stage

Scottish Indie Rock band 'The View' last night... 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿👊 pic.twitter.com/N6aZF5rklf — Football Fights (@footbalIfights) May 11, 2023

The View forced to abandon gig after bandmates fight on stage.The Dundee band were due to perform in London on Thursday night, but the gig was postponed after an onstage mid-show bust-up in Manchester.The video shared online - watch below - appears to show one member of The View kicking another members' microphone stand.The other member then takes off his guitar, throwing it to the ground before repeatedly punching and kicking his fellow bandmate.The fight ended after the pair were broken up by the musicians and walking off stage before the gig.The Scottish band later apologised saying it was "brotherly bust-up that went too far".The fight took place at The Deaf Institute in Manchester on Wednesday night.