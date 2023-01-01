Giggs gets tastebuds tangling with new song Pink Lemonade

British rapper Giggs has joined forces with AU Vodka to launch their new flavour with his freshly-squeezed single, Pink Lemonade'.



The premium British vodka brand has launched a new flavour for summer 2023, "Amalfi lemon with an AU twist", and to get tastebuds tingling, they've got the 'Landlord' rapper, 40, to release a song for the new drink's campaign.



'Pink Lemonade' marks his first solo music since 2022.



On 6 November 2020, Giggs released a surprise mixtape called Now or Never. It consisted of 16 tracks, with features including Dave, Jorja Smith, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Kyze, Aystar, Tiny Boost, DeMarco, Obongjayar and Emeli Sandé



AU previously recruited the likes of Jake Paul, Floyd Mayweather, Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett, Fredo, Headie One, Professor Green and Ronaldinho to promote their vodka.



AU Vodka Pink Lemonade is available to purchase on the Au Vodka website, Tesco, Costco and all good convenience stores.