Taylor Swift spotted holding hands with Matty Healy amid dating rumours

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been spotted holding hands while out for dinner.



The 33-year-old pop star seemingly confirmed reports suggesting she is dating The 1975 frontman by holding hands with him in public on Thursday.



The two were photographed in New York City while out for dinner at the Casa Cipriani private members club with Taylor's frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff and his actress fiancée Margaret Qualley.



Taylor and Matty were photographed holding hands while sitting next to each other and walking around the rooftop lounge. The snaps, taken by other guests, quickly went viral on social media.



Onlookers also told Page Six that the rumoured couple was seen "cuddling and kissing" during the double date.



The singers were first linked earlier this month and they have since been photographed together, or in the same vicinity, a few times.



Matty, 34, was snapped by fans while watching Taylor perform in Tennessee during her Eras tour last week and he later performed onstage with Phoebe Bridgers, her opening act.



Taylor and Matty were first rumoured to be dating back in 2014, though the Brit adamantly denied the rumours at the time.



The fresh dating speculation began weeks after it was revealed that the Shake It Off star had broken up with actor Joe Alwyn after six years together.



Neither Taylor nor Matty has addressed the rumours.